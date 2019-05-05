  3. Regional
Maragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

Regional

Maragadha Naanayam ARK Saravanan’s next with Arya has been titled Minnal Veeran

ARK Saravanan begun a project with Atharvaa and Parvathi Nair some time ago titled as Minnal Veeran.

back
Aadhi PinisettyAM RathnamAryaAtharvaaMaragadha Naanayam ARK SaravananMinnal VeeranNikki GalraniParvathi NairTrending In South
nextAfter Devarattam, Muthaiah is in talks to direct a film for Suriya's 2D Entertainment

within