Maragadha Naanayam director ARK Saravanan's next film will be for Studio Green

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.50 am April 24 2019, 11.50 am

Director ARK Saravanan’s first directorial venture was Maragadha Naanayam which was a sleeper hit when it hit the screens in 2017. The film featured Aadhi, Nikki Galrani, Anandraj, Munishkanth Ramadoss, Mime Gopi, Kaali Venkat and a host of other comedians. The thought of making Nikki Galrani speak in a male voice was a clincher of sorts for this movie’s different thinking. When a film is good, unmindful of the cast or the budgets or the gloss, audiences lap it up and the same thing happened for Maragadha Naanayam too. The film was also made in Telugu as Maragadhamani.

When everyone wondered what Saravanan was doing all along after having given a hit, we have some update on his next. Our sources have some interesting news to share with us. They say, “Producer Gnanavel Raja will be bankrolling Saravanan’s next venture for Studio Green.” Apparently, the director had narrated the story to Gnanavel Raja who had liked it and agreed to fund it. Sources further add, “The director and the producer had also been to Fiji islands for a location recce”. The cast and crew details are expected to be announced in ten days time.

Earlier on, Saravanan was supposed to do a film for AM Rathnam. But the project did not take off for reasons unknown. Later on he began another venture with producer Mathiazhagan with Atharvaa and Parvathi Nair as the leads. The film had also begun shooting and after a few days the project was said to be shelved. Later it was heard that the director was involved in writing a fresh script. Perhaps that should be the one that Studio Green is bankrolling. We wish Saravanan the best with this venture!