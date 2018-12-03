Marana Mass from Petta: Anirudh churns out the perfect celebration song for Thalaivar fans!

The Rajini fever doesn't seem to stop. With 2.0 going great guns at the box office, the first single from the star's next movie Petta has landed this evening. Composed by Anirudh, the peppy track titled Marana Mass has a foot-tapping kuththu rhythm that goes very well with the celebratory mood of the song.

Anirudh sets up the song with Rajinikanth's dialogue, which introduces us to his character name 'Kaali'. He then brings in a local percussion loop that's coupled with light chimes in the background. The song waits until the first interlude to take off, where the theme music from the teaser works with brass and bass. Legendary singer SPB then comes into mouth some motivational lines in a mellowed changeover, after which the song gets back to its original mood.

After all his hits like Aaluma Doluma, Karuthavanlaam Galeejam and Sodakku, Anirudh proves how it is easy for him to bring in the vibe when it comes to songs like this. The fans and front-benchers have already dug it, and this is sure to go on becoming a popular one on radio stations and tea spots in the coming days. Hit guaranteed!

This week brings more goodies for Thalaivar fans, as the second single from Petta will be launched on the 7th of December. The entire album will be out on the 9th through a grand audio launch set to take place at the Sai Ram Engineering College, the same venue where the Sarkar audio launch happened a few weeks ago.