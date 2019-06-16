Vijay Sethupati, who is currently on a roll, is set to make his big Malayalam debut with the film Marconi Mathaai. The makers released the first look poster a while back which showed Vijay Sethupathi holding a microphone, Jayaram is holding a shotgun and Athmiya is holding a broom. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to get more updates on the film and now, the official teaser has been released too! From the very first scene, we see the focus is mainly on the radio, an RJ and Vijay Sethupathi. It sure seems like a feel-good film and we cannot love Vijay enough!
The teaser will give you a sense of good feeling and make you miss the good old days when radio was an important part of our entertainment. In the teaser we also see Vijay playing himself and coming to the radio station in order to answer questions from his fans. Marconi Mathaai is being directed by Sanil Kalathil and produced by Premachandran A G. The screenplay and dialogues are by Sanil Kalathil and Rejish Midhila. Sajan Kalathil wields the camera while M Jayachandran scores the music. Since this will be Vijay's debut in the Malayalam industry. In an interview to a leading daily, Jayaram had opened up and said, "The movie has a humane story at its core and Vijay Sethupathi has done his portions so well. He evokes genuine emotions through his performance." Jayaram is playing the role of an ex-military officer in this one.