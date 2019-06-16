In Com Staff June 16 2019, 8.05 pm June 16 2019, 8.05 pm

Vijay Sethupati, who is currently on a roll, is set to make his big Malayalam debut with the film Marconi Mathaai. The makers released the first look poster a while back which showed Vijay Sethupathi holding a microphone, Jayaram is holding a shotgun and Athmiya is holding a broom. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to get more updates on the film and now, the official teaser has been released too! From the very first scene, we see the focus is mainly on the radio, an RJ and Vijay Sethupathi. It sure seems like a feel-good film and we cannot love Vijay enough!