June 10 2019

It is already known that Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his Malayalam debut with the Jayaram-starrer Marconi Mathai. Vijay has enthralled his fans in all his latest films and, needless to say, anticipation regarding this film is high as well. The makers have released the first look poster of the film finally and it sure looks interesting! While we see Vijay Sethupathi holding a microphone, Jayaram is holding a shotgun and Athmiya is holding a broom. Fans have been raving about this first look and especially because Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a Malayalam film!

When Sethupathi was earlier asked in an interview, he had mentioned that he will be playing himself in the film. Marconi Mathai is being directed by Sanil Kalathil and produced by Premachandran A G. The screenplay and dialogues are by Sanil Kalathil and Rejish Midhila. Sajan Kalathil wields the camera while M Jayachandran scores the music. Since Vijay Sethupathi’s last few roles were extremely appreciated, let’s see how much people like him in this upcoming film! In an interview to a leading daily, Jayaram had opened up and said, “The movie has a humane story at its core and Vijay Sethupathi has done his portions so well. He evokes genuine emotions through his performance.” He also mentioned that he will be playing the role of an ex-military officer in this film.