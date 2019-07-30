In Com Staff July 30 2019, 5.55 pm July 30 2019, 5.55 pm

Market Raja MBBS is the name of an upcoming film that features Bigg Boss Season 1 Tamil title winner Arav. This film is directed by Saran, who has earlier called the shots for Ajith, Kamal, Vikram and the likes. After a long sabbatical, Saran is coming back with this film, that has a similarity with the title of his film of 2004 movie Vasool Raja MBBS, which was the remake of the Hindi film Munna Bhai MBBS. However, but for the title similarity, the director admits that there is nothing connected to the old film. The unit is shooting a sensuous song sequence involving Arav and Nikesha Patel and we bring you various updates on it. Simon K King has scored the music for Market Raja MBBS.

About this particular song, director Saran says, “This is a glossy song. I am teaming with Simon K King for the first time and I really like his style and his music. The song that we are shooting currently is youthful. After working with Vairamuthu till now, I’m working with new lyricists like Rokesh, Ku Karthik and Dhamayanthi, in this film. Rokesh, who is known for his earthy lyrics, has written 'Dada', which am sure will be a major hit.” The song that is being shot also has actor Chaams and Adithya as Arav’s friends. Choreographer Dinesh was directing the dance portion, giving sensuous moves to Nikesha Patel.