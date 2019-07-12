In Com Staff July 12 2019, 9.49 pm July 12 2019, 9.49 pm

Arav became a hit after his big stint in Bigg Boss. Not only did he gain a lot of popularity through the show, but he also emerged as the winner. Since then, he has been getting many offers in movies and it is already known that he will soon be seen in Market Raja MBBS. The film will see Arav and Kavya Thapar in the lead. Now, the makers have even released the teaser of the film. From the looks of it, the film is going to be a complete action entertainer. The actor is seen in two completely different roles. While he is seen as a doctor, he is also seen as a don. The cake is definitely stolen by Radikaa Sarathkumar though.

The veteran actress is seen in a completely different kind of role. Riding motorcycles, smoking cigars and wearing large shades, we see how bad-ass she looks in this film! We also witness Arav having some romantic moments with Kavya. But, the action part has more stress than anything else in this teaser. From the looks of it, the film will have everything that a masala entertainer should have. But, whether it will be anything new or not, that is yet to be seen While Arav is pretty okay, it would be nice to see him doing out-of-the-box roles rather than following the same pattern of an entertainer film.