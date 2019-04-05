Marvel Anthem launch: AR Rahman says we don't appreciate our fellow countrymen enough

Lmk April 05 2019, 3.07 pm April 05 2019, 3.07 pm

The ensemble superhero special Avengers End Game is one of the most eagerly anticipated movies all over the world. It is what you would call an “event movie”, with audiences of all age groups super-kicked for the film. It has huge expectations in India as well, with Hindi, Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions to cater to the local audiences.

Oscar winner AR Rahman has composed a special anthem for the film (which is being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu) and it’s already becoming a rage. To launch the Tamil version of the anthem, the legendary composer met the press in Chennai on Thursday night; he was at his casual, charming best. Rahman joked that he didn’t feel very comfortable shaking his leg for the anthem and asked the press to close their eyes if they couldn’t tolerate him dancing.

He also expressed happiness at director Joe Russo’s recent comments about the climax of Enthiran (2010) inspiring his team while working on Avengers: Age of Ultron. “It is good to get such comments of praise from the West. We as a nation never give credit to the good work of our fellow countrymen (“Namma aalungala namma madhikardhe illaye”). From time to time, we have to give credit where it is due”, added the ‘Isai Puyal’, with a tinge of sarcasm.

Vijay Sethupathi and Andrea were also present at this press meet as they have dubbed for Iron Man and Black Widow respectively, in the Tamil dubbed version of Avengers End Game. Lyricist Vivek was also present as he has written the Tamil lines for the Marvel anthem. Sethupathi said that he was actually nervous due to the presence of Rahman at such close proximity to him. The Marvel tent pole is slated to release on April 26th in India.