Massive New Year special from the Viswasam team?

The songs of Viswasam, composed by D.Imman, launched recently have received just an average response from the audience. Even hardcore fans of Thala Ajith opine that the earlier Ajith - Siva films like Vivegam, Vedalam and Veeram had far better songs. Now, the hope is that the songs of Viswasam will work better with the visuals and the theatre mood. Director Siva had recently announced at an awards event that the teaser of the film can be expected around Christmas. The latest buzz is that we can expect the Viswasam teaser to be launched on January 1 as a New Year special. It is also said that the team will stick to just one teaser and won’t be launching a separate trailer.

Among all the songs in Viswasam, the melodious Kannaana Kanney, sung by Sid Sriram, has been declared as the best of the lot. The team may launch a separate lyric video of this song before they bring out the teaser.

Viswasam is likely to release on January 10th, a day ahead of Petta. Both these films are expected to bring a lot of cheer to TN distributors and exhibitors during the long Pongal holidays period. Petta was censored recently with a U/A rating while Viswasam was seen by the censor board on December 24th, Monday and granted a clean U certificate.