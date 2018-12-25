image
Tuesday, December 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Massive New Year special from the Viswasam team?

Regional

Massive New Year special from the Viswasam team?

LmkLmk   December 25 2018, 12.28 am
back
EntertainmentKannaana KanneyregionalThala AjithViswasam
nextKanaa's impact being felt far and wide
ALSO READ

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath Reception: Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Raveena Tandon and others arrive to bless the couple

Priyanka Chopra shares a peek of her pre Christmas bash with her 'famjam'

Kapil Sharma, Ginni Chatrath reception: Rekha and Kriti Sanon ooze elegance in their marvellous outfits