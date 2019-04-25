Maya Kannadi to have few portions based on the infamous Blue Whale challenge!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 4.57 pm April 25 2019, 4.57 pm

Vinod Poojary is all set to make his directorial debut with Maya Kannadi. The lead is being played by Prabhu Mundkur and it has KS Sridhar playing a pivotal role, along with Karthik Rao, Ashwin Rao, Kaajal Kunder and Anvita Sagar. Now, according to a leading entertainment portal, the film is going to be based on the infamous Blue Whale Challenge. For the uninitiated, the Blue Whale Challenge was a game launched in 2017. The game led to many suicides among youngsters and it was later banned. Talking to the media, this film's director revealed that a few portions of this movie will deal with this game.

He said, ”This is just one section of the story, as there is more to this investigative murder mystery.” He also informed the media, “All these games-- Blue Whale, Momo — come with different names but the cyber threat exists in many forms and its relevance cannot be debated. We should not let technology take over our lives.” The film is set against the backdrop of a college and from what it seems, it will deal with a lot of cyber crime. According to the report, the makers are now awaiting a clearance from the Censor Board so that they can give an official release date.

Also See

This film is being produced by Sapana Patil in association with King of Hearts. It was extensively shot in and around Mangaluru, Udupi and Bengaluru. While the film’s music has been given by Abhishek SN, the cinematography is by Mani Kookal Nair. It is high time a mainstream movie spoke about the ill effects of the disturbing stuff on cyber crime..