Mayuri Kyatari to play a demanding role in her next with director Nataraj!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 4.54 pm April 25 2019, 4.54 pm

The 2015 romantic drama Krishna Leela marked a very successful cinematic debut for Mayuri Kyatari, in Sandalwood. The Hubli girl celebrated a 100-day run at the theatres through her very first movie and has since acted in six movies in her budding career. Also, 2019 seems to be a highly promising year for this talented young star as she already has three movies in post-production and three other movies in various stages of filming, apart from her Tollywood debut Mounam. Now, we have some interesting news about her next Kannada movie, which will see her in a truly challenging character!

Our sources from Sandalwood state, "Mayuri will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged commercial sex worker in her next Kannada project with debutante director Nataraj." This as-yet-untitled movie is touted to be a realistic movie depicting the situations which force some unfortunate women to enter the flesh trade. Reports also state that Nataraj has visited red light areas to research in detail about this movie's subject. The shoot showcasing Mayuri as a Kolagiri resident, is expected to begin soon. Nataraj has earlier assisted directors Guruprasad, PC Shekar and Prashant Raj.

Meanwhile, Mayuri is awaiting the release of Nanna Prakara with director Vinay Balaji. One of the most awaited biggies in her career would be the multi-starrer Rustum, which has an ensemble cast including Shivrajkumar, Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Srinath and Rachita Ram, is directed by the highly decorated Dr Ravi Varma. This movie will also feature the recently deceased, legendary Tamil director John Mahendiran in a vital role. Mayuri also has Aatakunta Lekakilla, Harikrishna Narayani, Pogaru, Aandyanta and Mounam in the pipeline. Stay tuned for more updates...