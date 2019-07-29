In Com Staff July 29 2019, 4.27 pm July 29 2019, 4.27 pm

Weekends get very busy and interesting for all those who watch Bigg Boss Tamil season 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Following the eviction of Fathima Babu, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Mohan Vaidhya, the fourth contestant to have been evicted out of the Bigg Boss Tamil house is Meera Mitun. She came into the house after two days of the show’s commencement, which is in its seventh week now. Meera’s eviction was expected in the earlier weeks itself but fortunately or unfortunately the lady managed to remain inside the house all along. In fact, Meera was in the danger zone along with Cheran, Saravanan, Abhirami, Kavin and Sakshi Aggarwal.

Meera Mitun, an actress, model and a beauty pageant winner, is not new to controversies. From the day she entered the Bigg Boss house, she remained aloof and was sidelined by other contestants. This fetched her some sympathy from the audiences in the earlier days. However, she showed a lot of attitude, demonstrating that only she was right and never got along with others. She never paid heed to what others said and therefore the rest of the participants avoided her. She created some or the other kind of controversy every day, thinking that this would fetch her the camera gaze. Also, for reasons best known to her, she was at loggerheads with director Cheran.

Whenever she got an opportunity, she kept fighting with Cheran and insulting him. The icing on the cake came in the form of the luxury budget task when she accused him of manhandling her. This totally shocked the director as well as the audiences. However, Kamal who met the housemates through Agam TV proved that Meera’s accusation was false. Even then, she never realized her folly and kept insisting that the truth will come to the fore one day. After this incident, the audiences wanted her eviction.

Even when her eviction was announced, she did not spare the director and told him, “Sir, you have won. You told me that you will send me out before your exit and you have done that!” This totally shocked Cheran, who wondered when he ever said such things. Even after her exit, when Kamal spoke to her on this, she reiterated that Cheran had spoken to her that way. Whatever it is, the inmates and the audiences are happy about Meera Mitun’s eviction.