Music composer-turned-actor - Hiphop Tamizha Adhi - first ventured into acting and direction with Meesaya Murukku. The film was well-received and fans went gaga over Hiphop Tamizha’s acting skills. Adhi’s second acting venture Natpe Thunai, released earlier this year, and that too went on to become a hit. While he is busy composing music for films, it looks like that hasn't really affected his acting career. According to a report in a leading media, director M. Rajesh has locked in Hiphop Tamizha for his next upcoming film. The report states that the music composer will be seen in the lead role for this one.

The report further added this film will be produced by Thyagarajan, under his banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. This surely is a great news and hopefully we will hear an official announcement on this soon. The director’s last venture was Mr. Local, which saw Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. The film however, did not do well at the box office but was appreciated for making an attempt. Interestingly, the music composer for this film was none other than Hiphop Thamizha. It looks like the director definitely got charmed by him. More details on this upcoming project are awaited but this surely will be a film to look forward to!