Megastar Chiranjeevi announces his next film at son Ram Charan's VVR pre-release event

At the pre-release event of Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) held on Thursday night, the star’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, was the chief guest. Chiranjeevi commended producer DVV Movies Danayya for delivering back to back big projects such as Bharat Ane Nenu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR. He also broke the mighty exciting news on stage when he said that he will be doing a film with director Trivikram for DVV Movies, in the near future. The megastar said that it was his son Charan who was instrumental in setting up this project. This film is expected to begin once he completes his ongoing magnum opus Sye Raa and his next film with Koratala Siva.

Chiranjeevi also said that while seeing the trailer of VVR, it looked as if his son was playing a role similar to what he had done in the film Gang Leader, way back in 1991. He also added that he encouraged his son to take up Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which will be an out and out mass entertainer with director Boyapati Sreenu.

Ram Charan complimented Boyapati for being highly disciplined at the shooting spot. He said that every hero should work with the director at least once.