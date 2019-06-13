Lmk June 13 2019, 6.13 pm June 13 2019, 6.13 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi has voluntarily extended a helping hand to the Telugu industry’s Film Newscasters Association of Electronic Media (FNAEM). On Wednesday, he invited the Association's executive committee members to his residence and handed over a cheque to help provide health insurance to the journalists' fraternity. Needless to say, the members were floored by his ‘mega’ heart.

In the month of March, the Association distributed health cards and ID cards to its members amid a grand event. The association invited Chiranjeevi to that event, however, he couldn't make it due to his shooting commitments for his upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He later assured the association members that he will always be there for them.

Recently, the Megastar came to know about the activities of the association and, on Wednesday morning, he invited the executive committee members over his residence. Without even asking them regarding any assistance, he decided to help the association financially, leaving them extremely delighted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi said, "The electronic, web and print media are like a bridge between the film industry and the audience. It's highly commendable that the Association is providing health insurance to journalists. I liked their concept of health cards. I also learned about the other welfare activities being undertaken by the Association. That's why I have come forward to do my bit to support them. I desire that my contribution will go towards health insurance. I assure that I and my family will always be there whenever journalists need any help."