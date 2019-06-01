In Com Staff June 01 2019, 7.11 pm June 01 2019, 7.11 pm

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been tied up for long with the shoot of his mega biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is currently in its final stages of shoot. Taking a short break from the busy schedules, the actor and his wife Surekha paid a visit to actor and former MP Murali Mohan who is just recovering after a spinal cord surgery that was performed recently. Murali suffered from severe pain while performing rituals at the holy banks of river Ganga, following which he was taken to the hospital. Chiranjeevi, who paid a visit to see the actor-politician, wished him a speedy recovery and also participated in an hour-long conversation about the current affairs.

Happy after meeting the Megastar, Murali put up a video sharing the news about the incident and also pointing out his respect for the star, as he has made it a point to visit him despite his busy work timetable.

The entire shoot for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is expected to be wrapped up in a month’s time, after which the team will start concentrating heavily on the post-production work. As unexpected delays pushed the shooting schedules of the film, the makers will have to put in extra time to complete the film on time for a Dussehra release. In one of his recent interviews, producer Ram Charan had stated “We are not looking at the budget restrictions for the film as it is my dad’s dream project. Some of the issues have delayed the process but I can assure you that the end product will be worth it.”