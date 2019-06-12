In Com Staff June 12 2019, 11.30 pm June 12 2019, 11.30 pm

Cyberbullying is something every star has faced sometime or the other in their life. While social media connects fans to their favourite stars more on a personal level, it also brings out the terrors of online harassment and cyberbullying. The latest victim to this issue is Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyan Dev. According to reports, the actor has approached the Cyber Crime Police complaining that some of the people on Instagram were harassing him and his family members. The police had then started an investigation into this matter and according to the latest update in the media, the id’s of the people who were behind this bullying has been identified.

The report on a leading portal has mentioned that DSP Raghuveer has promised that the young guys behind the harassment will be caught and then necessary action against them would be taken. Reportedly, the trolls got worse when Kalyan’s wife Srija’s ex-husband got re-married. For the uninitiated, Srija was in a troubled marriage and after leaving her former husband Sirish Bhardwaj, she married Kalyan, in 2016. The couple even has a beautiful baby girl together. More details on the case are awaited and it is to be seen whether the ones behind the harassment are put behind bars or not.