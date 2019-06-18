Lmk June 18 2019, 9.36 pm June 18 2019, 9.36 pm

Megastar Mammootty is having a great year with back to back successful films in all the South Indian languages. He has had Peranbu in Tamil, Yatra in Telugu and Madhura Raja and Unda in Malayalam. Unda is the most recent of his releases, and the film has opened to great reviews and good numbers at the box office. It has grossed close to 6 crores in Kerala, after its opening 3 days. The megastar took to Twitter to thank the audience and critics for the great year that he is having and also the glowing reviews for Unda.

Take a look at his tweet here:

A big thank you to all viewers and critics for all the love and positivity towards #Unda ! This has been a great year with some amazing opportunities in diverse roles and films and in various languages. Once again thanks to each and everyone of you for the love. pic.twitter.com/8CfLxyUeF6 — Mammootty (@mammukka) June 15, 2019