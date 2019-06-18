Lmk June 18 2019, 9.36 pm
Megastar Mammootty is having a great year with back to back successful films in all the South Indian languages. He has had Peranbu in Tamil, Yatra in Telugu and Madhura Raja and Unda in Malayalam. Unda is the most recent of his releases, and the film has opened to great reviews and good numbers at the box office. It has grossed close to 6 crores in Kerala, after its opening 3 days. The megastar took to Twitter to thank the audience and critics for the great year that he is having and also the glowing reviews for Unda.
Take a look at his tweet here:
After the commercial mass masala potboiler Madhura Raja, which did very good business at the worldwide box office, Mammootty is seen in a very subtle avatar as a veteran cop in Unda. His versatility is beyond any questioning. Unda tells the story of a nine-man police unit from Kerala led by sub-inspector Manikandan C.P (Mammootty) which is sent to a Maoist affected area of Chhattisgarh as part of election duty. The film has been co-written and directed by Khalid Rahman. After the classy and intense Peranbu earlier in the year, Unda is yet another showcase of the Megastar's acting prowess. Reviews of Unda have mentioned that Mammootty has literally lived as the character without giving us any traces of his immense star image.At the age of 67 (he doesn't look his age one bit!), the way Mammootty keeps shuttling from one film to the other is quite inspiring. He continues to stay relevant in these ever-changing times and continues to make his presence felt at the box office. His next film Mamangam has already generated a lot of excitement, as one of the biggest films to come out of the Malayalam industry. It will be released in other languages such as Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi too.