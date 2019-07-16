In Com Staff July 16 2019, 6.08 pm July 16 2019, 6.08 pm

Mammootty is on a roll right now. The actor has back-to-back projects lined up and fans are eagerly awaiting updates regarding it. It was already known that Mammootty is joining hands with director Ajai Vasudev for the third time. The actor has now revealed that the title of the movie is Shylock and it will be produced by Goodwill Entertainments banner. The film will also go with the tagline ‘The Money Lender’. The film is said to be a full-on commercial entertainer and it is set to go into production from August 7, in Ernakulam. The title launch and official pooja were held as a grand event in Kochi.

As one may recall, the film’s title Shylock was actually an iconic character from William Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice. Although, at the event, the star clarified that the film will have no connection with this play. “Though my character is a rich miser, he is not actually named Shylock. This title was chosen to keep it stylish," he said at the event. The actor also clarified that the protagonist is actually Rajkiran and the leading actress is played by Meena. Talking about Rajkiran’s character, Mammootty said, “He plays a strong and powerful character; not someone we brought in just to do some stunts. Considering the fact that Rajkiran is a selective actor, I'm happy that he agreed to do this film." This will be the Mollywood debut of Tamil veteran actor Rajkiran.

Here, check out the title reveal: