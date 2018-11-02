Megha Akash gets reminiscent of her golden moments with Superstar Rajinikanth!

Pretty lady Megha Akash has picked up some interesting films in her short career so far in the Tamil industry. After starting off with Dhanush’s Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta which is still struggling for a release, she was brought on board for a crisp but important role in Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming action drama Petta.

Megha says that she is ‘blessed’ to work with Superstar Rajinikanth at such a budding stage of her career. “I am still not able to come to terms as to whether it is a dream or a real-life experience. Just standing near him is a big deal, but I’ve actually acted in his film. He is really down-to-earth, but at the same time, he is the most energetic person on the sets. Even now, it looks like he is doing his first film – so much of positivity,” said the actress.

Megha also added that she was dumbstruck when she was told to hug Rajinikanth for her very first scene in the film. “I was literally shivering, but he came up to me and casually spoke which made me really comfortable thereon,” she said.

The actress is also playing one of the female leads in STR’s next film with Sundar C, which is currently progressing in Hyderabad.