In Com Staff June 25 2019, 3.18 pm June 25 2019, 3.18 pm

Although Megha Akash’s debut film was Gautham Vasudev Menon's Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta opposite Dhanush, it is yet to see the light of the day due to financial issues. Further, the young girl went on to star in films such as Petta and Boomerang. She was also seen in an insignificant role in Simbu’s Vandhaa Rajavaa Thaan Varuvaen, which sank without a trace. Megha also did a few films in Telugu like Lie and Chal Mohana Ranga. Now as per the latest information, she has replaced Amala Paul in Vijay Sethupathi’s 33rd film.

Our sources say, “Although Amala Paul was the original name that was announced to be the lady lead for Vijay Sethupathi in his 33rd film, now, Megha Akash has been brought in to replace Amala Paul”. Apparently, Amala parted ways with the team due to date issues. Both the parties decided to part in a friendly manner understanding each other. Since the film had already begun rolling in Pazhani, the makers could not wait till Amala Paul joined the crew. Meanwhile, the team thought that Megha Akash could be a suitable replacement as she has not acted with Vijay Sethupathi till now.

Vijay Sethupathi’s 33rd film is being directed by Venkata Krishna Roganth and produced by Esakki Durai for his Chandaraa Arts. Recently, the film was in news for a fresh casting in the form of director Magizh Thirumeni as the antagonist in the film. He will be essaying the role of a cop in this untitled film. Nivas K Prasanna is the music composer while Sathish Surya will be editing the film. The unit is right now shooting in Pazhani where Megha Akash will be joining the team from today. Further on, the team plans to move over to Ooty for further shooting.