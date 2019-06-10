In Com Staff June 10 2019, 12.36 pm June 10 2019, 12.36 pm

The gorgeous Punjabi beauty Mehreen Pirzada made her Tollywood debut in 2016. She played the role of Mahalakshmi opposite Nani, in the romantic comedy Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gadha. Post which, she made her Bollywood debut with Phillauri, alongside Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. After a couple of Telugu movies, Mehreen, in 2017, made her Tamil Cinema debut in director Suseenthiran's Nenjil Thunivirundhaal. She had a good run in 2018 with three releases, one of them being the much expected NOTA, alongside Vijay Deverakonda. However, Mehreen has kicked off 2019 on a great note as her F2-Fun and Frustration, became a blockbuster hit. We now have some more exciting news from the actress.

It has been reported that Mehreen is all set to foray into the world of Kannada Cinema, next. Our source from Sandalwood says, "Mehreen Pirzada has been roped in to play the lady lead in an upcoming Kannada movie with Challenging Star Darshan as the hero!" This is said to be a big budget movie which will begin rolling after Darshan completes his ongoing projects. Meanwhile, Mehreen has quite a lot on her plate with her Punjabi debut set to happen soon. She is currently filming for DSP Dev, directed by Mandeep Benipel, marking her debut in her native language.