One of the most wanted and versatile top stars in current Cinema is Dhanush. Mr. D, as he is popularly called in local circles, is all set to make his Hollywood debut with his first ever English movie - The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is releasing soon in Tamil as Pakkiri. Meanwhile, he is close to finishing the shoot for his upcoming movie Asuran and there are reports that the teaser for this movie will be releasing in July, in time for his birthday (July 28). Apart from this, he also has a number of other projects, one of which is his movie with director Durai Senthilkumar. Dhanush had earlier shot for a schedule of this project before returning to shoot for Asuran.
Dhanush's movie with Durai Senthilkumar is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Earlier, it was announced that Dhanush would be playing dual roles in this movie and also that Sneha would be one of the female leads. The first schedule in Courtallam, also had Sneha participating in the shoot. Now, we have an exciting update from this movie's makers. Taking to Twitter, Sathya Jyothi Films have revealed that gorgeous Punjabi beauty Mehreen Pirzada has also been roped in as another female lead. Mehreen, who made her Tamil debut through Nenjil Thunivirundhal, was last seen in Kollywood in Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA. She has been having a great run in her career with her last movie F2: Fun & Frustration, going on to become a blockbuster hit, in Tollywood.
It was revealed recently that Mehreen has been signed up as the lady lead for Gopichand's upcoming movie Chanakya. There are also reports that she would soon be making her Sandalwood debut opposite Challenging Star Darshan, in his next movie. Meanwhile, it has already been announced that Tamil-Telugu star Naveen Chandra would be playing the antagonist. This project, which sees Dhanush and Sneha pairing up after a gap of 13 years, will have music by Vivek-Mervin and cinematography by Om Prakash.