In Com Staff June 16 2019, 3.46 pm June 16 2019, 3.46 pm

One of the most wanted and versatile top stars in current Cinema is Dhanush. Mr. D, as he is popularly called in local circles, is all set to make his Hollywood debut with his first ever English movie - The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is releasing soon in Tamil as Pakkiri. Meanwhile, he is close to finishing the shoot for his upcoming movie Asuran and there are reports that the teaser for this movie will be releasing in July, in time for his birthday (July 28). Apart from this, he also has a number of other projects, one of which is his movie with director Durai Senthilkumar. Dhanush had earlier shot for a schedule of this project before returning to shoot for Asuran.

Dhanush's movie with Durai Senthilkumar is being bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. Earlier, it was announced that Dhanush would be playing dual roles in this movie and also that Sneha would be one of the female leads. The first schedule in Courtallam, also had Sneha participating in the shoot. Now, we have an exciting update from this movie's makers. Taking to Twitter, Sathya Jyothi Films have revealed that gorgeous Punjabi beauty Mehreen Pirzada has also been roped in as another female lead. Mehreen, who made her Tamil debut through Nenjil Thunivirundhal, was last seen in Kollywood in Vijay Deverakonda's NOTA. She has been having a great run in her career with her last movie F2: Fun & Frustration, going on to become a blockbuster hit, in Tollywood.

We are glad to welcome the bubbly and talented young star @Mehreenpirzada to our Production No.34 starring multifaceted @dhanushkraja, Directed by @durairsk 🥳 pic.twitter.com/w7RLihzT7C — Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) June 15, 2019