Mersal to break into the 300 club with Chinese release?

Thalapathy Vijay’s record-breaking blockbuster Mersal is definitely one of the most unforgettable films for him and his fans. The all-out entertainer grossed a towering value of more than 220 crores in its worldwide box office run, and is now set for a release in China.

We learn that HGC Entertainment, the distributors of the film across the nation, have plans in hand to release Mersal in more than 10000 screens on the December 6 this year. With this massive plan, the 300 gross mark is not a far cry.

Mersal’s Chinese release will not only make it the first Tamil film to enter the coveted Chinese market, but will also encourage famous producers in the south to work towards getting the best possible output from their films and take it across the border. Mersal’s story revolves around a doctor who takes revenge on a businessman who killed his father, but it also deals with many interesting topics such as the corruption in the medical industry and the government’s ignorance over the facts. The film has a lengthy press meet scene towards the end where it hurls strong dialogues against GST, which got the films loads of publicity and attention across national media.

Interestingly, Mersal’s director Atlee and Vijay are getting together for a new film which will go on floors by the start of 2019.