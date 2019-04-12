Mersal’s Aalaporaan Tamizhan piles up 100 million views; AR Rahman acknowledges fans

Siddarthsrinivas April 12 2019, 12.32 pm April 12 2019, 12.32 pm

If one does make a list of the best shot songs in Tamil cinema, Mersal’s Aalaporaan Tamizhan would definitely make it to the top five. Right from the time when it hit the marquee, the song has been a huge rage amidst the fans, going on to become one of the best anthems when it comes to celebrating Tamil pride. Deservingly so, Vijay fans got a reason to celebrate when the video song hit 100 million views on Thursday. Apart from its milestone in terms of the views, it has also accumulated more than 582K likes on the platform.

Set to tune by AR Rahman, Aalaporaan Tamizhan was indeed the biggest hit of the year when Mersal hit the screens in 2017. Packed with just the perfect beats, apt vocals, great choreography and the terrific cinematography by GK Vishnu, the song was shot on a grand scale making it an unforgettable treat for the fans in theatres. On Thursday, Vijay’s fans came up with a special tag on Twitter to mark this feat, piling up tons of tweets in quick time. Interestingly so, composer AR Rahman shared a creative on his Twitter page too, acknowledging the win.

Here We Go 🔥 Let’s Celebrate The 100 Million Views Of #AalaporaanThamizhan With This Massive Tag 👇#100MForAalaporaanThamizhan pic.twitter.com/NOzm6fNKcr — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) April 11, 2019

Even though Maari 2’s Rowdy Baby has set a new benchmark in terms of the views gobbled up by a South Indian song, 100 million is looked at as a big milestone out here. It would be interesting to see if Vijay, director Atlee and AR Rahman can beat their own benchmark with a song from their upcoming film which is tentatively titled Thalapathy63.