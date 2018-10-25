MeToo: Amala Paul accuses Susi Ganesan of double meaning talk, inappropriate contact

The #metoo movement against director Susi Ganesan gained further momentum on Wednesday afternoon when leading actress Amala Paul sent out a detailed press statement supporting director Leena Manimekalai's sexual harassment allegations against Susi and called him a man who has low respect for women. It must be noted that Amala and Susi had worked together in Thiruttu Payale 2 last year. Excerpts from her detailed press statement follow.

"I support Leena Manimekalai's allegations and can imagine this episode happening with her, from a man who has a twisted set of moral values and utterly low respect for women. She being an aspiring director could have made her an easy target for such an incident to take place.

Me too despite being the leading actress for Thiruttu Payale2 was subjected to double meaning talks, misrepresented offers and unchivalrous bodily contacts. This pretty much made my experience of shooting TP2, a mentally fatiguing one. I can totally understand what she could have been subjected to.

I applaud her for the courage she showed by narrating her ordeal on a public platform."

Just got the shock of my life! @DirectorSusi & @sgmanjari called &I picked up to explain the stand.While I was trying to pacify his wife; Susi strted abusing me&to my surprise his wife strted laughing&they both joined to slut shame me. De feel de can scare me with dese tactics 👊🏿 — Amala Paul ⭐️ (@Amala_ams) October 24, 2018

Soon after her statement, Amala Paul put out a shocking tweet that states that she was called by Susi and his wife, and was slut-shamed and abused by them.