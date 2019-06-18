In Com Staff June 18 2019, 5.35 pm June 18 2019, 5.35 pm

Chinmayi Sripaada - playback singer and voice-over artist - is known for her vociferous #MeToo statements against lyricist Vairamuthu. In the past, Chinmayi accused the lyricist of sexual misconduct and has also been a torchbearer in the #MeToo Movement. She regularly discusses such topics on her social media pages. Recently, the singer has questioned eminent journalist Rangaraj Pandey, who has decided to release the video of Vairamuthu’s latest work Thamizhaatru Padai. She was visibly upset against this act of Pandey and lashed out at him. Rangaraj Pandey has recently turned an actor with Ajith’s upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai.

Chinmayi wonders that if a journalist like Rangaraj Pandey is unable to question people like Vairamuthu, what could a common man do. She also resigned to the bitter truth and states this is how the Boy’s Club works. She condemned such behaviour saying that it is like driving the girls to death while celebrating the monsters. She sarcastically opined that this is what the culture of Thamizh is. It has to be recalled that on an earlier occasion Rangaraj Pandey had grilled the singer on this issue but it is still a surprise that he has not done that with Vairamuthu.