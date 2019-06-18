Chinmayi Sripaada - playback singer and voice-over artist - is known for her vociferous #MeToo statements against lyricist Vairamuthu. In the past, Chinmayi accused the lyricist of sexual misconduct and has also been a torchbearer in the #MeToo Movement. She regularly discusses such topics on her social media pages. Recently, the singer has questioned eminent journalist Rangaraj Pandey, who has decided to release the video of Vairamuthu’s latest work Thamizhaatru Padai. She was visibly upset against this act of Pandey and lashed out at him. Rangaraj Pandey has recently turned an actor with Ajith’s upcoming film Nerkonda Paarvai.
Chinmayi wonders that if a journalist like Rangaraj Pandey is unable to question people like Vairamuthu, what could a common man do. She also resigned to the bitter truth and states this is how the Boy’s Club works. She condemned such behaviour saying that it is like driving the girls to death while celebrating the monsters. She sarcastically opined that this is what the culture of Thamizh is. It has to be recalled that on an earlier occasion Rangaraj Pandey had grilled the singer on this issue but it is still a surprise that he has not done that with Vairamuthu.
On the other hand, people also trolled her for the trailer of her husband Rahul Ravindran's directorial Manmadhudu 2, recalling her old quote which said that it is the norm of the Indian film industry heroes to be cast with heroines that are as old as their kids. This is because, in the Manmadhudu 2 trailer, an aged Nagarjuna Akkineni is shown romancing Rakul Preet Singh. To this, Rahul Ravindran responded in a series of tweets that said that neither he nor his wife has ever said that they are anti-sex. He added that they have only been saying that it is hypocritical and regressive to not talk about sex when our citizens have done it at least 1.4 billion times (suggesting the population count). He also told people to watch the film first and then talk.