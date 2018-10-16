Metoo hits Sandalwood, Sangeetha Bhat shares her horrifying story

Bollywood is in a mess as several women have come forward to uncover the dirty secrets of powerful, who have sexually harassed and threatened women since decades. While, we all continue reporting new incidences every single day, now Sandalwood actor Sangeeta Bhat has kicked off the #Metoo wave in the Kannada film industry.

She faced a tough time ever since she entered the industry at the age of 15, owing to her father’s demise. She had a lot to endure through her filmy career and by means of two Twitter posts, Sangeeta shares her horrifying incidences with various filmmakers, actors and so on, without actually naming any of them.

1-Hello everyone...i have been wanting to share with you all from a few months,...that i am no longer in the film industry (for good) been undergoing a lot of trauma since the time i stepped foot in this industry...many told me not to share my story but i didn't want my struggle pic.twitter.com/nLRkRLHAAa — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

2-These posts are not posted to attain any attention from media etc.These are my experiences which haunts me every minute of my life.i have gathered too much courage to write this,which i know,comes with a lot of risk.please read page 1,2,3 to know more, #metoo #badexperiences pic.twitter.com/gMoyxF0cwv — sangeetha bhat (@sangeetha_bhat) October 14, 2018

She states that the reason she hasn’t named the accused is because she is concerned for their families. She has also stated that due to her past experiences, she is dealing with depression and is no longer interested in being associated with the world of cinema. She also clarifies that these posts aren’t meant for publicity and she by no means, seeks to speak or discuss further details with the press.

Well, she is the first Kannada actor to discuss her story publicly in the wake of the #Metoo movement.