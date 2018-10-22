MeToo: How did AR Rahman react to Chinmayi’s allegations on Vairamuthu?

Once singer Chinmayi accused veteran lyricist Vairamuthu of sexual harassment, it set off a wave of shocking revelations in Kollywood filed under #MeToo. While only a few big names from the industry have come forward to comment on this issue, AR Rahman’s sister Reihana, in a recent interview to a Tamil channel, has just spilt the beans.

Reihana said that he has also heard many such incidents about Vairamuthu in the past. “Though I support MeToo, Chinmayi should have made this public long ago, and not now. I couldn’t accept the fact that Chinmayi and her mother were afraid of Vairamuthu. I myself have a personal experience where I was tortured during one of my shows. They are not afraid of anybody,” she said.

“When Rahman came to know of this, he immediately asked me if it was true, and I told him about the incidents that take place to others in the industry. He does not know the industry secrets much, because is a person who does not like to dive into these gossips,” Reihana added. The singer-composer also said that Rahman does not usually give chances to ‘controversial people’, but at the same time, she cannot comment on the future of Chinmayi in his professional umbrella.