MeToo: Kannada filmmaker Ere Gowda faces the heat

Looks like the #MeToo wave is unstoppable, as back-to-back many sexual predators are getting exposed. Well, many prominent names from Bollywood have already made it to the list of predators, and now, the movement has reached down South as Kannada filmmaker Ere Gowda has joined the list.

An anonymous Facebook post elaborates the horrifying incident involving Ere Gowda. One of his former colleagues has shared a detailed account of the misconduct using the profile of another documentary filmmaker Ekta M. Through the public post, the unidentified woman explains that she met Ere as an aspiring filmmaker and also thought of him as a mentor. Just after their meeting, the director expressed sexual attraction towards her. The lady decided to give it back to Gowda as she was not looking out for pleasure but a mentor.

She alleges that Gowda forced himself on her despite her repeatedly asking him to back off. He continued touching her inappropriately, she recollects. "But at that moment, I was petrified. Ere was tall and much stronger than me. I did not want to piss him off for I knew that I wouldn’t be able to fight him. My body had gone into survival mode."

Balekempa, Ere Gowda’s upcoming film which focuses on the struggles of an accessory (bangles) seller and his wife in a patriarchal society was set to be screened at DIFF this year. However, after the charges been levelled on Ere on Tuesday, DIFF announced that Ere Gowda’s film would not be screened.

