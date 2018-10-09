MeToo: Malayalam actor and politician Mukesh Kumar accused of sexual harassment

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Malayalam actor-politician Mukesh Kumar is the latest to be accused of sexual harassment. Kumar, who is also a legislator of the ruling CPI(M), was accused of making unwelcome sexual advances by a Mumbai-based casting director named Tess Joseph. Joseph took to Twitter on Tuesday to highlight an incident that took place 19 years ago.

Narrating the incident on Twitter, the director claimed that it was when she was directing the Malayalam TV programme Koteeswaran (Malayalam version of Kaun Banega Crorepati), of which Mukesh was the host, he allegedly called her a couple of times and even got her hotel room changed next to his.

She further stated that she immediately contacted her boss Derek O’Brien (now TMC leader), who arranged a flight to Mumbai for her on the same night. She also thanked Derek in the same tweet.

On the other hand, rebuffing the allegations, Mukesh told a news channel, “I don’t even remember what happened 20 years ago. You can write whatever you want.”

Commenting on the same, actor Bhagyalakshmi extended her support for Tess saying, “Mukesh will have to explain. More than an actor he is also a law-maker now.”

A clutch of high profile men have been accused by different women of sexual misconduct over the past few days and we wonder whose name will be the next!​