MeToo movement: Revathy Sampath accuses veteran actor Siddique of sexual misconduct

When the #MeToo movement started last year, it shattered several glasses in many industries and shocked the world. When one after the other, actresses came up with their casting couch and sexual harassment experiments, the common public too began coming out with their stories. The action was taken against the people who were accused in this #MeToo movement. The major part of the movement happened on social media and the women and men who pleaded for justice were met with a lot of support. Even now, people are coming out with their horrific stories. The latest accused in this is veteran actor Siddique. Young actress Revathy Sampath has alleged that Siddique had harassed her during a film screening, in 2016.

Sharing her story on Facebook, Revathy posted a video and revealed that Siddique made verbal sexual offerings to her when she was just 21 years old, about his daughter's age. She also went on to reveal that the incident forced her into depression and made her feel morally down. The video shared by Revathy was of a press conference which Siddique and KPAC Lalitha held, addressing issues about AMMA. She also pointed to the fact that he himself has a daughter and what if the same happened with her? She also wrote, “How can a man like him can point fingers against a prestigious &privileged collective WCC are you deserved yourself Mr.Siddhique??,think yourself!! Ulupp undo?? Shame on these masks layered, self called gentlemen out there in the film industry...!!”

Siddique has not made any statement after this post was shared by Revathy Sampath. And, neither has the AMMA or WCC commented on this yet. Since Siddique is an important part of AMMA, it is expected that he will respond to these allegations soon. However, the ever-active Twitterati have already started bashing Siddique for these allegations. As is expected, another section of the Twitterati are slamming Revathy and claiming that she is just doing this as a publicity stunt and have asked her not to disgrace a veteran for her benefit. For further updates on this, stay tuned...