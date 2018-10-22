MeToo: Photographer Pretika Menon accuses Thiagarajan of sexual harassment on Ponnar Shankar sets

After days of doubt and silence, the MeToo movement is slowly taking its place in Tamil Nadu with women bravely coming out in the open with their stories that turn famous personalities into ugly faces in a flash. The latest to join the club is still photographer Pretika Menon, who has shockingly accused veteran actor Thiagarajan of sexual harassment on the sets of his directorial Ponnar Shankar.

In her Facebook post, Pretika wrote a long story about how she was ill-treated and played around during the shoot. She said that Thiagarajan tried to visit her hotel room thrice on the same night, spoiling her sleep and leaving her ‘scared for her life and body’.

These incidents had taken place in 2010 when Pretika had just passed out of photography school and was looking for work. Ultimately, she got thrown out of the sets by Thiagarajan, who ended up saying that they had made a mistake with this girl, calling her a ‘useless photographer’.

Thiagarajan, on hearing these accusations, has called for an immediate press meet which will take place on Monday evening. Right after Chinmayi’s accusation of lyricist Vairamuthu which took the state by storm, women are slowly gathering the courage to come out and list out the offenders.