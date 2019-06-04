In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.21 pm June 04 2019, 10.21 pm

The #MeToo movement seems to be still on-going. Every day a new victim comes up with allegations against someone, on social media. The latest person to open up about her assault is young actress Shalu Shamu. She forayed into films with Sivakarthikeyan's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam and was last seen playing a small role in Mr. Local. The actress was having an Instagram chat session with her fans when she revealed her #MeToo experience. Shalu was questioned by a fan about whether she was affected by "Me Too" and whether that was the reason she gets fewer chances as she's straightforward.

To this, the actress replied, “Even I have Come Across #metoo but I don't wanna complain regarding This coz I know to handle myself as a grown-up kid:) in case if I complain what is the use? Do you think the opponent party going to accept it wholeheartedly?? Crazy. (sic)" She also added the shocking fact that a director asked her to sleep with him in order to get a chance in Vijay Deverakonda’s film! “Very Recently I got an approach from a famous Director to sleep with him to get a chance in his new movie with Vijaydevarkonda !!! #STOPWHERETHEYSTART(sic),” she added. This left fans in shock and it certainly is disheartening to know that still now women and men are facing such issues after the whole #MeToo wave.