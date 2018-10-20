MeToo: Sruthi Hariharan accuses Arjun Sarja of sexual misconduct

Even as the MeToo movement is engulfing Bollwyood, South India seems to have been rather insulated, so far. But the stories are slowing pouring out and even the little things that have come up have revealed some dark surprises. While it was singer Chinmayi who started it with her accusation of lyricist Vairamuthu, many other actresses and female personalities have come out in the open in this regard.

The latest addition to the short list of those accused in the south is Arjun Sarja, the famous and stylish actor who has done more than 150 films. Noted Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan has accused the actor of sexual harassment during the shoot of the action thriller Nibunan (Vismaya in Kannada). Sruthi put out a long Facebook post detailing the incident which took place on the sets, and also shared the same on her Twitter page.

This is not the first time that Sruthi has called out such an incident. Some time back, she had accused a Tamil film producer of approaching her in a wrong way. “One of the leading producers in Tamil cinema had acquired the rights of my Kannada film and wanted me to reprise the role in the Tamil remake. He said, that we are five producers here and we will exchange you however we want. To this, I replied that I carry a slipper with me in my hand,” she was heard saying at a press meet. Sruthi also added that this had spread within the industry, making it a reason why she was not able to do more Tamil films.