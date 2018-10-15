MeToo: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar voices her support for Chinmayi

Apart from being a noted actress, Varu Sarathkumar is also an extremely vocal activist for women’s rights and an aspiring politician. In a recent chat with a popular Tamil news channel, the actress came out in support of the #MeToo movement which has gained a lot of prominence in Tamil Nadu now, thanks to Chinmayi's sexual harassment allegations against senior Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. Chinmayi is using her Twitter handle as a medium to expose many men who have harassed women across many spheres.

There is a section of the public which feels that Chinmayi is doing this just to seek attention and publicity. Chinmayi, herself, said at a recent media meet that she is currently in a really good phase of her career, with her work in the recent superhit, 96, coming in for unanimous praise from one and all.

Varu also echoed the same line of thought and said that Chinmayi doesn't need to get into such needless, baseless shaming at this strong phase of her career. She also said that Chinmayi wouldn't have had the same mental strength a few years back to do what she is doing now.

Varu also confirmed in this interview that she will definitely enter politics in the future and cater to women voters. She also boldly said that star heroes like Rajini, Kamal, Vishal and Vijay are all just making bold political statements without getting into any sort of action.