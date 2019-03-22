Midhun Manuel Thomas' Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu tributes Lionel Messi

Midhun Manuel Thomas is coming up with a film, titled Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, that is set around the three football world cups between from 2010 to 2018. The film will see Kalidas Jayaram playing a youth named Vipinan and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen as Meharunissa Kadharkutty. Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, the makers released a tribute video to the legendary football player Lionel Messi. As expected, the clip went viral just moments after it was dropped.

The video highlights some of Messi’s golden moments on the field interspersed between the film’s scenes. The background score is done by Gopi Sunder, with Kalidas doing the voice over. "Then, now and until last breath... Vamos Argentina!" he can be heard saying. Going by the video, we can surely say that fans can get to relive some of the greatest achievements of the footballer. The film will see Kalidas and Aishwarya as childhood friends residing in the same village and will also feature several newbies. It has garnered a lot of attention since its first appearance.

Speaking about the film earlier, Mithun said in an interview, “Not only Argentina fans, but all football fans can like. All real football fans appear in this film.”

The film is reportedly based on Ashokan Charuvil’s short story of the same title. Its screenplay has been done jointly by Thomas and John Manthrical and is bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The film hits the screens on March 22 and is expected to rake in some good numbers.