Minister mode on: Tamil cinema’s upcoming biggies thrive on political subjects!

After the demise of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016, the political situation in Tamil Nadu is keeping netizens busy. The internet loses no opportunity to hurl trolls at the government. Kollywood too is leaning on the situation to unleash their creativity on the political arena. In fact, most of the upcoming biggies have the backdrop of the government, and are said to be different takes on the challenging situations in the state. Here’s a list of what’s coming up.

Vijay – AR Murugadoss’ Sarkar

Sarkar is easily the most expected film of the year, with every update on the project is gaining huge traction. The Murugadoss directorial is said to have Vijay essaying the role of a millionaire who comes down to Chennai, only to find himself caught in a political web. Guess what, the film even has the popular politician Pala Karuppiah in a pivotal role. It’s set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Suriya’s much-awaited NGK

In this Suriya starrer, ace director Selvaraghavan is said to have tackled a very intense story of a common man going on to become a leader. In a recent media interaction, Suriya said, “NGK is not a normal film. A cult like this will take time, but the wait will be worth it.”

Indian-2, Shankar and Kamal reuniting after 22 years

As a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian (Hindustani), the showman Shankar will be directing Kamal Haasan in the actor’s final film before he jumps into politics full-time. Ajay Devgn has been approached to play the baddie in this exciting film, the pre-production work for which is currently in progress with shoot to start by the end of the year.

STR in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu

The ever-popular STR will be in a role with grey shades in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanadu, a political entertainer that will go on floors next year.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Tamil debut NOTA

Arima Nambi and Iru Mugan director Anand Shankar returns to the fore with a bilingual that goes on to become ‘Rowdy’ Vijay Deverakonda’s first outing in Kollywood. The actor has dubbed for himself in this political thriller which has big names like Nasser and Sathyaraj in the cast. Deverakonda undergoes an interesting character transformation from a carefree party animal to a responsible CM in this October release.

RJB turns hero with LKG

RJ Balaji’s LKG is said to be a hilarious political satire that will cash in on all the trolling material possible when it comes to politics. Directed by KR Prabhu, the film is done with more than half of its shoot. If you’re ever wondering what the title stands for, it’s Lalgudi Karuppiah Gandhi.