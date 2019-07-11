In Com Staff July 11 2019, 11.09 pm July 11 2019, 11.09 pm

It is already known that Aishwarya Rajesh will next be seen in a film titled MisMatch. The Tamil actress is known for her stellar performances and is now all set to make her debut in Tollywood. This Uday Shankar starrer film will see the actress in the role of a wrestler. MisMatch is being directed by NV Nirmal Kumar of Salim and Sathuranga Vettai 2 fame. Now, the teaser of the film has finally been revealed! Venkatesh took to Twitter and unveiled the teaser for the audience. Along with posting the video, he wrote that it looks interesting and he hopes it becomes a big hit! Now, let’s talk about the much-anticipated teaser.

One look at the teaser and you will know that the film isn’t a regular romantic flick. The trailer is filled with fights, blood and of course some lovely moments. We see Aishwarya completely ripped as a wrestler. She is seen kicking ass with her powerful moves and extremely emotive eyes. Alongside her, even Uday is seen in a fierce avatar, going around and fighting off bad people. Though not much context is given, it will be interesting to see how their stories merge in the film. Shankar’s dialogues in the teaser are pretty powerful although we would have liked it a bit better if Aishwarya was given some dialogues in the teaser too.

Watch the teaser of the film below: