Aishwarya Rajesh is marching on to become of the most sought-after actress currently. She was last seen in the sports drama, Kanaa and needless to say, her performance was extremely appreciated. The film went on to become a huge hit and critics too termed the film as fantastically made. Now it is already known that the film is being remade in Telugu and Aishwarya is reprising her role in this too. The film, which has been titled Kousalya Krishnamurthy, is directed by Bheemineni Srinivas and also stars veteran Rajendra Prasad in a key role which was played by Sathyaraj in the original. As the film is pacing up for a release, the audio release event is to be held on Wednesday. And, now other than Mithali Raj is the chief guest for this event!

Raj is known for her amazing performance in the Indian Women’s cricket team and it seems only fitting that she graces this event. Mithali is also the former captain of her team and is an inspiration to many young girls who aspire to become cricketers. Along with Raj, Raashi Khanna is also the chief guest for this event. The teaser of the film was released a while back and it received rave reviews. Aishwarya’s stellar acting and her portrayal of emotions is something that is unmissable in this remake as well. Rajendra Prasad plays a supporting role in this film while Sivakarthikeyan makes a guest appearance in it. The film also features Karthik Raju, CVL Narasimha Rao, comedian Vennela Kishore, Vishnu and Ravi Prakash.