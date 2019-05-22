Mo hero VJ Suresh Ravi's next Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban title look released!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 4.31 pm May 22 2019, 4.31 pm

One of the most popular VJ's on the famous TV channel Sun Music - Suresh Ravi, was last seen playing the lead in the horror comedy Mo, which was written and directed by Bhuvan Nullan. The movie's comedy was well received and resonated with the audiences. The movie had Suresh Ravi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramesh Thilak, Darbuka Siva, Ramdoss, Pooja Devariya and Mime Gopi.

Mo was produced by WTF Infotainment LLP and had music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi with K Vishnu Shri's cinematography and Gopinath's editing. Following this project, Suresh Ravi began working on a new movie - Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban (KUN), which is touted to talk about the relationship between the Police and a common man. This project's first copy is ready and the makers have released the title look of the movie!

Today marks the first anniversary of the Thoothukudi massacre, which saw a Police shootout against protesters at Thoothukudi, on May 22nd, 2018. The title look seems to be inspired by this event, as it shows the title of KUN with an animated group of people rising up in protest at one end and a guy with a rifle rising up opposite them and shooting the people, with blood splattering everywhere. Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban has dubbing artiste turned actress Raveena Ravi playing the female lead, opposite Suresh. She made her acting debut with the Vidharth starrer Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu and has also dubbed for many leading Tamil heroines including Nayanthara, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Rajesh and many others.

Kavalthurai Ungal Nanban is produced by Bhaskaran, Rajapondiyan and Suresh Ravi, under the BR Talkies Corporation & White Moon Talkies banners. This movie also has Mime Gopi, Super Good Subramani, RJ Munna and Sharath Ravi as part of the cast. KUN is written and directed by RDM, with Adithyha-Soorya's music. Vishnu Shri is handling the cinematography while Vadivel Vimalraj is in-charge of editing. Shaktisree Gopalan and Haricharan have lent their voices for this movie's songs for S Gnanakaravel's lyrics. He has also written the dialogues. The first copy of this movie is ready and awaiting censor certification. Stay tuned for further updates...