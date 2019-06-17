In Com Staff June 17 2019, 12.30 pm June 17 2019, 12.30 pm

After receiving mixed reviews for his latest release NGK, Suriya has already moved on to his next projects. He has wrapped up shoot for his next movie - Kaappaan, with director KV Anand. Produced by Lyca Productions, this movie is a big budget multi-starrer. It stars Mohanlal, Arya, Samuthirakani, Sayyeshaa, Thalaivasal Vijay, Nagineedu, Prem and Chirag Jani among others. Ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani will be making his Tamil debut with Kaappaan. The teaser of this movie was unveiled some time back and it was well-received. Well, this has set some huge expectations for the movie. Suriya has also begun shooting for his next project. This movie, titled Soorarai Pottru, is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who shot to fame with her maiden directorial: Irudhi Suttru.

Soorarai Pottru is said to be a cinematic take on the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath. It is being jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. The first two shooting schedules for this movie are already done and the unit is currently canning its third schedule. This movie is only getting bigger with each passing day, as it was recently announced that Hollywood stuntman Greg Powell was roped in to choreograph the stunts for this movie. Greg Powell has earlier coordinated stunts in movies like Fast & Furious 6, James Bond movie Skyfall, Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2 and Indian movies like Holiday, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. We now have interesting news of a new addition to the Soorarai Pottru cast!

Such a pleasure to be on sets with @themohanbabu Sir, A Legend full of life and great discipline.From his first stint in a garage to his inspiring journey of more than 500 films. It’s a wonderful learning experience. Thank you sir for being part of #SooraraiPottru 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/19RSwwuWET — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 16, 2019