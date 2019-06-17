Entertainment

Dia Mirza gets her first ever tattoo, check out what it says

Bollywood

First photos from Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's wedding

  3. Regional
Read More
back
2D EntertainmentAir DeccanAparna Balamuraliboman IraniCaptain GR GopinathChirag JaniFast & Furious 6Greg PowellGuneet MongaHarry Potter & The Deathly HallowsholidayJames BondKaappaanKV AnandLyca ProductionsMohan BabuMohanlal AryaNagineeduNGKNiketh BommireddyPooja HegdepremPrem Ratan Dhan Payo‪SamuthirakaniSarvam Thaala MayamSathish SuryaSayyeshaaSikhya EntertainmentSkyfallSoorarai PottruSuriyaThalaivasal VijaytollywoodTrending In South
nextFilmmaker Mani Ratnam admitted to the hospital for cardiac concerns?

within