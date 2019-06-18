Suriya’s first release this year was NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has been met with mixed responses with one section claiming to see multiple layers beneath the narrative while the other simply dismissing it as a waste of time. Hits and misses are a part of any actor’s career and the actor has moved on to the shoot of his next film - Soorarai Pottru under the direction of Sudha Kongara. Recently, Suriya mentioned that veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has been brought on-board Soorarai Pottru and had expressed his pleasure in having such a legendary actor as a part of his project. To this, Mohan Babu has also responded thanking the star for his kind words.
Suriya had earlier welcomed Mohan Babu to the Soorarai Pottru sets and lavished praise on him, saying that the latter was a legend full of life and great discipline. He mentioned that it was a great learning experience for him from the veteran who has risen from a stint in a garage to having done more than 500 films. To this, the experienced artist posted a message thanking Suriya for his warm welcome. Mohan Babu mentioned that despite Suriya being a top star in his generation, he has managed to keep his discipline and humbleness on sets, which is reflective of his wonderful character. He has also stated that he is looking forward to the next schedule of the movie.
Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, Soorarai Pottru is the story of Air Deccan founder Captain Gopinath, who made budget air travel easy for middle-class people. The film went on floors a couple of months ago. Aparna Balamurali plays the heroine with GV Prakash composing music for the film. This is the first occasion that GVP is collaborating with Suriya in the music department. The team is currently filming some action sequences under the supervision of international stunt choreographer Greg Powell, who is known for his work in films such as Skyfall and Bourne Ultimatum.Read More