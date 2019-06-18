In Com Staff June 18 2019, 1.19 am June 18 2019, 1.19 am

Suriya’s first release this year was NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan and produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The film has been met with mixed responses with one section claiming to see multiple layers beneath the narrative while the other simply dismissing it as a waste of time. Hits and misses are a part of any actor’s career and the actor has moved on to the shoot of his next film - Soorarai Pottru under the direction of Sudha Kongara. Recently, Suriya mentioned that veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has been brought on-board Soorarai Pottru and had expressed his pleasure in having such a legendary actor as a part of his project. To this, Mohan Babu has also responded thanking the star for his kind words.

Suriya had earlier welcomed Mohan Babu to the Soorarai Pottru sets and lavished praise on him, saying that the latter was a legend full of life and great discipline. He mentioned that it was a great learning experience for him from the veteran who has risen from a stint in a garage to having done more than 500 films. To this, the experienced artist posted a message thanking Suriya for his warm welcome. Mohan Babu mentioned that despite Suriya being a top star in his generation, he has managed to keep his discipline and humbleness on sets, which is reflective of his wonderful character. He has also stated that he is looking forward to the next schedule of the movie.

Thank you @Suriya_offl for the kind words. Being one of this gen top star, Your discipline and humbleness on sets speaks about your wonderful character. Looking forward for the next schedule, my young friend. https://t.co/f6aCa1rKWl — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) June 17, 2019