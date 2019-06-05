In Com Staff June 05 2019, 4.15 pm June 05 2019, 4.15 pm

It seems like whatever Mohan Babu does or doesn't do, he is making it to the headlines pretty often nowadays! Very recently, he was in the news for returning to politics and campaigning for the YSRCP, in the recently concluded Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. After having originally entered politics through the NTR led Telugu Desam Party and having been a nominated Member of Parliament from the same party, Mohan Babu's return for the opposition party raised quite a few eyebrows. Now that the YSRCP has swept the elections and its chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister, quite a few tongues are wagging. Rumours are abounding that Mohan Babu is the prime contender to become the Chairman of the Tirmala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board!

This is a very plum and prestigious position and as it is currently vacant, many top politicians and businessmen are vying for it! With there being such high competition for this post, there are a number of reports which state that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy might be considering Mohan Babu as the most suitable candidate for this post! However, Mohan Babu has taken to his Twitter account to clarify that he only returned to politics because of his belief in Jagan Mohan being the right choice for becoming the people's Chief Minister and wanted to help work towards it. He added that he did not return to politics for any posts or any other nominations.

I have been reading the news &getting calls that I am in the race for TTD Chairman post. My amibition was to see Shri.Jagan as the CM & worked towards it &contributed my bit. I came back to politics because of my belief in @ysjagan as people’s CM ¬ for any posts or nominations — Mohan Babu M (@themohanbabu) June 5, 2019