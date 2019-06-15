In Com Staff June 15 2019, 7.24 pm June 15 2019, 7.24 pm

With Thani Oruvan, Mohan Raja proved himself as a fantastic director who was not just limited to remaking hit films in Tamil, but someone who could pull off a complex script to utmost perfection. Following it up with Velaikkaran, the director received a lot of appreciation in attempting a punchy drama that uncovered a lot of untold truths. And now, Raja is getting ready for the sequel of Thani Oruvan, which will go on floors by the end of the year. But even before that, he has confirmed that he will be collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay for another film in the future. In one of his recent interactions, the director has opened up on why the project is taking so much time, and what is so special about it.

“It is my mistake that the project is getting delayed. Thalapathy Vijay is always ready to start and has constantly been asking me about the progress. He’s a big fan of Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran too. His friendship is very important to me, and he is one of the special people in my life. But I am adamant that I will work on the film only after Thani Oruvan 2,” said the director. Raja also apologised to Vijay’s fans, saying “I am sorry to Vijay sir’s fans that I am delaying the film because of Thani Oruvan 2. Right from the time when I broke the news at a college event, his fans have always been supportive of me. In fact, they are more important to me than Vijay sir. I may not be able to fulfill their wishes immediately, but it will be worth the wait. After my own brother Ravi, Vijay sir is the one who I love and wish to work with again.”