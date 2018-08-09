Mohanlal as a shape shifter in Odiyan?

The upcoming Malyalam film Odiyan, starring Mohanlal, is surely one of the most anticipated films in south India. The film is based on the concept of shape shifting. Yes, you read that right - the protagonist will be shifting his elemental form, switching to different creatures. Mohanlal will be playing Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of a tribal community, namely, the Odiyan community that existed in Kerala from time immemorial.

In the film, Mohanlal will be seen transforming into various animals. He will also be seen ranging in the ages of 30 to 65. Hollywood stunt master Peter Hein has been hired to choreograph the stunts, while the VFX of the film will be done by Ajay Devgn’s VFX Company, NY VFXwaala.

Odiyan was a tribal community of Palakkad-Malabar region, but is now thought of as an extinct tribe. The members of this community earned a livelihood by scaring people in the dark.

The film, Odiyan, is being directed by VA Shrikumar and Mohanlal has been signed for another film with him, one that will be made on a budget of a 1000 crores.

Odiyan also stars Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. The movie is slated to release on 11th October 2018 and will be dubbed in Hindi to reach a larger audience.