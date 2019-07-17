Mohanlal is currently basking in the success of his latest releases and is also getting ready to serve more films to his fans. He recently wrapped up his portions for the film Ittymaani: Made in China and is all ready to begin working on his next, titled Big Brother. This film is being directed by Siddique and now the actor has confirmed that he has started shooting for it! As reported earlier, the film’s first schedule is starting in Ernakulam and the cast and crew will then head on to other locations. The actor took to Twitter and announced yesterday that he started the shoot for this film.
The actor also wrote that the shooting has started on a blessed day as yesterday was Guru Purnima. Fans are obviously elated on hearing this and have been wishing him and the team good luck. It is being said that the shoot for this film will be completed in 85 days and that the makers want to release this movie during the festive season. As already known, Big Brother will also see Arbaaz Khan making his Mollywood debut. He is said to be playing a cop, in this movie. The rest of the cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom. While earlier, Regina Cassandra was in talks to play the lead female role, the makers later on roped in newcomer Mirna Menon for this role.
Here, check out Mohanlal's tweet:
This film is touted to be a comedy-drama and it is said to be on similar lines of films like Vellanakalude Naadu, Chithram, and Kilukkam. Big Brother is being produced by director Siddique under his S Talkies banner, along with Vaishaka Cinema. Deepak Dev will be composing the tunes for this flick. It will be fun to see such a stellar cast coming together for a film. Let’s see how it fares at the Box Office!Read More