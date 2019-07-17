In Com Staff July 17 2019, 5.32 pm July 17 2019, 5.32 pm

Mohanlal is currently basking in the success of his latest releases and is also getting ready to serve more films to his fans. He recently wrapped up his portions for the film Ittymaani: Made in China and is all ready to begin working on his next, titled Big Brother. This film is being directed by Siddique and now the actor has confirmed that he has started shooting for it! As reported earlier, the film’s first schedule is starting in Ernakulam and the cast and crew will then head on to other locations. The actor took to Twitter and announced yesterday that he started the shoot for this film.

The actor also wrote that the shooting has started on a blessed day as yesterday was Guru Purnima. Fans are obviously elated on hearing this and have been wishing him and the team good luck. It is being said that the shoot for this film will be completed in 85 days and that the makers want to release this movie during the festive season. As already known, Big Brother will also see Arbaaz Khan making his Mollywood debut. He is said to be playing a cop, in this movie. The rest of the cast includes Chemban Vinod Jose, Siddique, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Janardhan, and Tini Tom. While earlier, Regina Cassandra was in talks to play the lead female role, the makers later on roped in newcomer Mirna Menon for this role.

Here, check out Mohanlal's tweet:

The shoot of my upcoming movie 'Big Brother' has commenced today. It is a great start as the day is radiant with the blessings of #Gurupoornima Day. — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 16, 2019