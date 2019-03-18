Mohanlal calls Suriya the 'sweetheart of the Kerala audiences'

Suriya fans would have a lot to cheer about this year as their star would have two releases in the form of NGK and Kaappaan. NGK would hit the screens in May - June, while Kaappaan would release in the August - September period with August 15th being talked about as a possible release date. Kaappaan also has Mohanlal in the role of the nation’s prime minister. The 'Padma Bhushan' awardee spoke about Kaappaan and Suriya in a recent interview to a Kerala based media outlet. "All Keralites love Suriya like anything and he is like their sweetheart. They are very happy that I'm doing a movie with him", gushed ‘Lalettan’ about the Singam star.

Suriya also joined Mohanlal for a small segment of this interview and talked a bit about the film and their roles in it. “I’m indebted to the love that my audience in Kerala showers on me. As already leaked in the media, Lal sir plays the nation’s prime minister while I play his bodyguard, as part of a Special Protection Group. We have some good interaction scenes in the film. I can now confirm just this much about Kaappaan. We will release the film on a good holiday slot either in August or September.”

The Kaappaan team, led by director KV Anand, recently shot a grand train action sequence in Vizag. Due to Suriya’s big fan base among the Telugu audience, he is mobbed by fans there too. In his sharp and smart crew-cut look, Suriya is seen posing for pictures with his Telugu fans.