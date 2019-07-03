In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.22 pm July 03 2019, 12.22 pm

Mohanlal fans are usually thrilled with every new project of the complete actor, but the announcement of the new movie, Ittymaani: Made in China, had thrilled nearly every Keralite. The anticipation is over the fact that Mohanlal’s character will be speaking Malayalam in the accent unique to the Thrissur area. The last time we had Mohanlal speaking in good ole Thrissur slang was in Thoovanathumbikal, the movie that still influences the romantic expectations of every monsoon-loving Malayali.

Ittymaani will be a comedy film with Mohanlal portraying the role of a small-time caterer in the Kunnamkulam area of Thirssur. A poster that was released has him handling a rooster and a shotgun, so get ready for some real Thrissur, Christian style cooking which will be served up by the complete actor, who in real life crashes hotel kitchens to cook and helps cook meals at movie sets.