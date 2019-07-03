Mohanlal fans are usually thrilled with every new project of the complete actor, but the announcement of the new movie, Ittymaani: Made in China, had thrilled nearly every Keralite. The anticipation is over the fact that Mohanlal’s character will be speaking Malayalam in the accent unique to the Thrissur area. The last time we had Mohanlal speaking in good ole Thrissur slang was in Thoovanathumbikal, the movie that still influences the romantic expectations of every monsoon-loving Malayali.
Ittymaani will be a comedy film with Mohanlal portraying the role of a small-time caterer in the Kunnamkulam area of Thirssur. A poster that was released has him handling a rooster and a shotgun, so get ready for some real Thrissur, Christian style cooking which will be served up by the complete actor, who in real life crashes hotel kitchens to cook and helps cook meals at movie sets.
This will be the directorial debut of the duo Jibi Joju and Anthony Perumbavoor is once more producing a Mohanlal movie under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Music is by Kailas Menon and 4 Musics Group, who had also worked on the music for Oppam. Honey rose will be working again with Mohanlal after the 2015 thriller Kanal
, and Tamil actor Radhikaa Sarathkumar has a significant role. The last time Radhikaa acted with Mohanlal was in 1985, in the movie Koodum Thedi.
Radhikaa had recently acted in Dileep’s Ramaleela
and crime drama The Gambinos.The principal photography had begun after a pooja on April 24 at Kochi and the movie will be ready for release by Onam in 2019. Priyadarshan's period drama Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and KV Anand's Kaappaan in Tamil starring Suriya are both expected to release before this. Mohanlal will also make his directorial debut with Barroz, a drama about a man who stands guard to a 400-year-old treasure of Portuguese voyager Vasco da Gama.