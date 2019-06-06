In Com Staff June 06 2019, 3.20 pm June 06 2019, 3.20 pm

Mohanlal’s Lucifer was, without a doubt, the most anticipated film of this year in Mollywood. And, when it finally released, it did not only meet expectations, but the audiences absolutely fell in love with the film. The most remarkable thing about the film was that it did not just show off Mohanlal and his acting chops, everything in the film was brilliant, right from the direction to the cinematography to background music, everything was in-sync with one another. Thus, it was not a surprise when this morning it was announced that Lucifer has become the first ever Malayalam film to cross the Rs. 200 Crore mark in revenue. Now, it has also been revealed that the film is all set to have a television premiere in June!

The director of the film - Prithviraj - took to Twitter to announce that Lucifer will air on TV channels in the month of June. This sure is great news for all the fans who have been wanting to see the film but could not catch it on the big screens due to some or the other reasons. According to a report in a leading media, the film has collected Rs. 175 crores from theatres and fetched Rs. 13 crores from its digital streaming rights. The report also states that satellite rights were sold for Rs. 6 crores and it made another Rs. 10 crores from TV rights in other languages.